Facebook Redesigns News Feed: What Does This Mean for Marketers?

Marketers need to know how Facebook’s new Home and Feeds work to keep reaching audiences on the platform.

If you follow marketing news, you’ve likely seen that there’s been a significant update to the Facebook News Feed . The main feed people are accustomed to checking out to browse content is being split in two ways, which means Facebook is changing for both users and brands.

Users will now have a Home tab and a Feeds tab they can scroll through to see content on Facebook. Is this a significant change or just a rebrand? A little bit of both. Before this update, Meta offered users one main Facebook feed, the Home tab, where they could scroll through all content.

Facebook attracts a huge volume of users. Over 2.9 billion people are active on the platform every month. As a result, brands that have invested time and resources in Facebook marketing will need to get up to speed quickly on the changes to ensure their ad campaigns and overall marketing strategy are making the most of every chance to get in front of consumers.

Why did the Facebook News Feed change?

Facebook split the original News Feed in two to help users see their favourite content and to encourage the discovery of new accounts they might find interesting. In addition, it gives people more options for curating and consuming content online, providing more of a customized experience.

The update allows Facebook to keep pace with other social media platforms, like TikTok, that serve up content to users this way. TikTok has two separate feeds: one of content from accounts its users follow and one that offers recommended content the platform’s algorithm calculates the user wants to see.

Is this an attempt by Facebook to court a younger audience? It’s possible, as social media demographics show; Facebook users are generally older than those on TikTok. Either way, marketers can use this update to help get their content to both existing and new audiences by using a few tricks.

Let’s explore what content Facebook users are likely to see in each tab and what you need to know to reach audiences in this new environment.

Facebook Home tab

This is the first tab Facebook users see when they open the app and it is the starting point for each visit to the site. It will include content from accounts a user is already following, such as friends, family and business pages they’ve opted to follow.

It will also feature other content, including marketing content, where brands can capitalize on opportunities to connect with consumers. The platform will give extra weight to recommended content from the app’s discovery feature, which helps users find valuable content based on an internal ranking system.

Tip: You can find the Home tab in the main Facebook menu, next to options like Watch, Feeds, Groups, Notifications and More.

What types of content will you see prioritized in this tab? It will include Reels and Stories, so you’d be wise to try them out to get your brand in front of new consumers.

Takeaways for marketers:

Try short-form videos like Reels to reach your target audience.

Share Instagram Reels on Facebook.

Explore livestream videos to connect with audiences.

Treat the Home tab like a discovery engine for users, as Meta calls it, and create compelling content that will appeal to new audiences.

Facebook Feeds tab

The Feeds tab will show users the most recent posts from people, pages and groups they are following. It will allow people to curate a Favourites list of friends and pages they most want to see content from.

Feeds tab content is mostly user selected and prioritized. As a result, the discovery feature won’t be at work delivering relevant content. However, you’ll still be able to run ads in Feeds.

Content in the Feeds tab is divided into sections to help users refine their experience and find the content they want to see sorted by source.

Tip: You’ll find the Feeds tab in the same menu as the Home tab, but once you click on it, you’ll see sections marked All, Favourites, Friends, Groups and Pages. These help users catch the latest posts from all their familiar and favourite sources.

Marketers can create a steady stream of content to appear in the All section, and if you target carefully enough, users may add your brand page to their Favourites section. You can also create a branded group to share relevant articles, tips, recipes (if appropriate) and other valuable content.

Takeaways for marketers:

Create a Facebook ad strategy and run ads to appear on the Feeds tab.

Try to get content in as many sections as possible.

Go beyond ad campaigns and consider a branded group to attract users.

Prompt users to add your page to their Favourites with your content.

Reaching Facebook audiences: focus on quality

How brands reach audiences on Facebook hasn’t changed all that much in theory. As always, users want to see and engage with content they feel is valuable to them. They’re happy to use the platform to connect with friends and family, but they’re also willing to connect with brands that invest in high quality content.

Your best strategy is to target relevant audiences based on what you know about your ideal customers. Then, create compelling campaigns with eye-catching visuals and well-crafted messaging that taps into the needs of your customers. Measure the performance of your campaigns and test new ideas one at a time to compare results.

The change to the Facebook News Feed should help users see the content they want more quickly. It’s also likely to shift how you engage with your audience on the platform. You may need to leverage more short-form video content, explore livestreams, refine your Facebook ads and work on community building. You’ll want to ensure you are creating content that can show up for your target audience in each area.