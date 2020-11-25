How to use ad extensions properly

Want to make your Google ad stand out? Try using ad extensions to turn it into a multi-pronged promotional tool.

Ad extensions “extend” your ad by including features like call buttons, location information and special promotions to engage customers.

They are free and can improve your ad’s click-through rate by an average of 10-15 per cent.



Google Ads and ad extensions

You may already be using Google Ads and know they’re a critical part of search engine marketing (SEM). The next step is learning use ad extensions to make your ads more appealing. Ad extensions offer a way to attract more customers by standing out on the search engine results pages (SERPs).



Anatomy of a Google ad

Once you start using Google Ads, you realize there are limitations. A typical ad includes a title tag or heading, your URL, and a short description. The text area is small, so you can’t highlight all the things you might want customers to know about your business.



Ad extensions

Ad extensions offer more information to potential customers, allowing them to see your ad more easily and helping them act inside the ad.

A pizza restaurant ad could let customers call in orders, see current pricing and promotions, and confirm the location. A home renovation company ad might offer information about services, user reviews and an easy way to make contact.



What are the benefits of using ad extensions?

If you’re setting a budget for paid search, you want the best possible return on your investment. Here are some of the benefits of using ad extensions:

● Increased visibility for your ads

● Higher click-through rates

● Improved Ad Rank

● Higher quality score

● Better customer experience resulting in higher conversions

● No extra cost

You can always do a deep dive into Ad Rank and quality scores once you get rolling.



Using different types of ad extensions effectively

Here are few commonly used extensions you may want to consider for your business and how to use them effectively:



Sitelink extensions



Sitelink extensions let you submit up to 10 sitelinks to show up with your ad in search results. Google will display up to six of these sitelinks under your ad, depending on the device used. (For instance, mobile phones will show fewer links due to space constraints.) Sitelinks let customers visit specific pages on your website by clicking or tapping on the linked terms, so they quickly find what they want to know or buy. You can send them to a landing page with content relevant to the item they clicked on instead of your homepage.

An upgrade to sitelink extensions called “enhanced sitelinks” gives even more opportunity for expanding visibility and user experience. Enhanced sitelinks are available only on ads with sitelink extensions enabled and for Adwords accounts containing other relevant ads. When enhanced sitelinks are implemented, Google will automatically enhance sitelinks with additional information pulled directly from these other ads. It means up to two lines of customizable text can be displayed under the clickable linking text, giving you a bigger ad with more power to target specific audiences. Enhanced sitelinks can increase your click-through rate, reducing your cost-per-click.



Call extensions

Call extensions are important for businesses that rely on customers calling in to order products or services. Customers can call your business directly from ads that have the extension. They can reach you quickly without going to your website. If your ideal customer is finding you via their mobile phone, or your goal is to have new customers call you, you should be using call extensions.



Location extensions

Location extensions are essential for brick and mortar businesses trying to increase local traffic. This extension allows you to share a business address and a map marker to help customers find your physical location. Easy-to-access location information can be highly effective for geo-targeted campaigns and other outreach that is location dependent. Research shows the information found in search results will send 70 per cent of consumers to a physical store. More importantly, local searches result in purchases being made 28 per cent of the time.



Review extensions

Showcase your best reviews in an extension that displays feedback about your services or products. Potential customers looking for reassurance often rely on this kind of information, called social proof, when making decisions.



Structured snippet extensions

A structured snippet extension lets you add extra written text to offer more relevant information to your customers. The real power of this extension is that it will show different snippets based on the intent of the person entering the search query. This helps your ad offer information most likely to be valuable.



Price extensions



Price extensions allow you to advertise the cost of the products or services you offer in your ads. Most people who shop online want to comparison shop and see prices. They love deals and coupons and being able to make their decision as they compare options. Using a price extension on your ad can help viewers convert to customers right from the ad.



App extensions



App extensions allow customers to download your app from your ad. Why is this important? It removes a step and creates a seamless path for people to move from noticing your ad to clicking through to their app store to download. Removing obstacles can help increase your conversions if downloads are your goal.



Callout extensions



Callouts are extra details you know are valuable to your customers but weren’t included in your ad copy. These callouts are bits of text offering important information to help your ad stand out and can be customized to appeal to different audiences.



Promotion extensions



Promotion extensions allow you to add a promotion or deal to your relevant ad groups. You could include an offer code and valid dates for the promotion to convert more searchers into buyers as they click your ad to access the deal you’re offering.

These are examples of ad extensions you could use. There are many more! They include extensions for affiliate locations, messages and lead forms. For a deeper dive into all the options, check out this complete list of ad extensions.



Should I use all the extensions available?



You can use as many ad extensions as you want, but it’s best to focus on the ones most likely to help you meet your goals and improve your customer’s experience. Be aware that Google decides when to show ad extensions to web searchers. Despite that uncertainty, using them is still worthwhile.



What are automated extensions?



Ad extensions offer a powerful boost. If you aren’t setting them up manually, Google may add them for you. When Google’s algorithm predicts an extension will improve the success of your ad, Google will generate automated extensions.

It’s easy to let the automated ad extensions run, but this approach may not work for you. Google may provide the wrong location or fail to include relevant details, and it is unlikely to use specific messaging that aligns with your brand.

Find out which automated ad extensions might be right for you by learning more about the benefits and limitations of each one.



How much do ad extensions cost?

Ad extensions are included in your usual pay-per-click (PPC) cost, so you should be exploring them. There’s no added cost to include extensions in your ad campaigns and, if you’re choosing them based on relevance, there’s a good chance you’ll see benefits.



Are there any drawbacks to using ad extensions?



Using ad extensions is straightforward and there’s no cost. So why not use them all? Because using all extensions on every campaign could hurt your results in the end. Choose the most relevant ones to create the best experience for your audience.

If you’re just getting started, there are resources that will tell you more about how ad extensions work. Ad extensions are effective when managed correctly. All search campgisn require optimization, time, and resources. Working with a marketing partner can allow you to focus on leads. To learn more about search, join us December 1, for our Google Webinar.