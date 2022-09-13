The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Wherever your customers are on their buying journey, blogs are a powerful way to get their attention, build engagement, and drive sales.

The popularity of blogs is undeniable. Whatever topic you’re interested in, or problem you’re looking to solve, there is a blog offering information and advice. With so many blogs out there, it’s easy for marketers to question their worth.

Do blogs help businesses?

The answer is yes. A few key numbers reveal just how relevant blogging remains for brands. More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of the world’s 4.9 billion internet users read blogs. In the U.S., the amount of time spent reading blogs is triple that spent reading emails. Brands that blog get 97 per cent more links to their websites.

It’s clear. The power of blogging is strong – and far-reaching. Regardless of where your customers are on their buying journey, they are turning to blogs for the information they need to make purchasing decisions.

How do blogs help businesses? Blogs can help consistently grow website traffic, attract new customers, build brand loyalty with existing customers, and help brands become leaders in their industries.

What is business blogging?

Hubspot describes business blogging as a marketing tactic designed to build visibility online. In this context, business blogs are another marketing channel; a way to build brand awareness and grow the business.

Why blogging is important for your business

Here are seven core ways blogging can help your business.

1. Blogging increases the number of indexed pages on your site, improving your SEO ranking , and making it easier for customers to find you

Indexed pages on a website are included on a search engine’s results page (SERP). The more indexed pages you have, the higher you rank on SERPs, the more visible you are to users conducting organic searches for information connected to your brand. This is where blogs can play a key part in your SEO strategy. Every blog you post on your website shows up as another indexed page on SERPs, helping drive people to your website.

Tip: Use keywords, titles, meta descriptions and other SEO strategies to further increase visibility.

Fast fact: Websites that have a blog are shown to have 434 per cent more indexed pages.

2. Blogging supports your social media strategy

Social media is all about sharing. Brands that post educational, entertaining, compelling blogs create opportunities for target audiences to share this content across social channels where it can reach new audiences. You don’t have to wait for your followers to share your blogs. You can also repurpose blogs for your own social channels or encourage followers to access blogs on your site.

Tip: Use hyperlinks in the blog to direct readers to specific pages on your website, to other relevant blog posts , or to your social channels.

3. Blogging helps turn readers into leads

This is particularly important for B2B businesses. End each blog post with a call-to-action button that leads to a specific free offer, such as a webinar, ebook, or sample. Once the reader clicks on the button, they will go to a dedicated landing page where they fill out a customized information form to receive the free offer. The data you collect can help enhance future outreach.

Tip: Include an opt-in email button on your blogs. This will help grow your email list and keep the brand on users’ radar as you send links to each new blog post.

4. Blogging establishes your brand as a thought leader

Your business’s blog is an important way to answer customers’ questions, help them solve problems, share your expertise, and set yourself apart as an authority in your space. This will help build trust and encourage people to visit your website and prioritize your products when they are ready to make a purchase. Creating valuable content will also help you earn backlinks on other websites. Your backlink profile is one of the most important ways Google’s algorithm determines quality. The more quality websites your site is connected to, the more likely you are to rank higher than your competitors on Google.

5. Blogging allows you to share company news

From announcing new hires to promoting upcoming events to spotlighting industry awards to demonstrating how you’re supporting the community, your company’s blog is the perfect channel to keep customers, target customers and potential employees up to speed on what your brand is doing. This will help build awareness about your brand and strengthen your connection with readers.

6. Blogging is a way to advertise your brand minus the sales pitch

With so much information at their fingertips and all the noise and distraction of ads and pop-ups, customers don’t need or want companies to sell to them. Most businesses are getting the message. Research shows that 80 per cent of companies prefer to advertise in the form of articles that don’t feel like advertising. Blogs are an opportunity to spread the word about your business in a way that provides readers with valuable information.

7. Blogging supports customer service

Creating blogs that address customers’ most common questions is a cost-effective way to enhance your customer service efforts. It can also offer an opportunity to engage with customers. End the blog by inviting readers to offer their insights and questions.