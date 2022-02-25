Join us for an exclusive Postmedia Solutions x LinkedIn Canada online event!
LinkedIn Inspiration: Marketing Solutions 101
With Jeff Lancaster from LinkedIn Canada
Wednesday, February 16, 20221:00PM EST (10:00 AM PST/ 11:00 AM MST)
REGISTER NOW.
What will you learn?
Learn how to leverage LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to reach your target audience and grow your business.
- Products and tools your business can leverage on the platform
- How to reach your target audience and inspire them to take actions
- Setting objectives and using data to grow your business
- Best practices to get the most from LinkedIn marketing solutions