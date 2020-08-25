Most events planned for this year have moved to a virtual format and anyone hoping to participate will now attend these events and discussions from the comfort of their homes. This allows national and international events to reach the largest audience as location, venue capacity and event costs are no longer a barrier and allow people from around the world to gather, connect and share ideas in a virtual space.
What you’ll learn from this virtual event guide
- Topic, content & speakers
- Scheduling: consider timing and keep session lengths short
- Get the word out
- Selecting your technology
- Getting ready for the virtual event
- Involve and engage your audience
- Post event feedback and data