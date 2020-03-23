Please note due to the current crisis, Google has limited functionality. You can read more about this here.
CHANGE YOUR BUSINESS HOURS
Still Operating Under Reduced Hours?
- Sign into your Google My Business profile. Click INFO on the left menu.
- Locate your BUSINESS HOURS. Click the pencil icon in the upper right corner.
- Turn on the days of the week you are open and select your open and close times. Click APPLY
MARK YOURSELF CLOSED
Need to Temporarily Close?
- Sign into your Google My Business profile. Click INFO on the left menu.
- Find ADD SPECIAL HOURS (below your business hrs) and Click ADD NEW DATE.
- Enter dates you want marked closed (we recommend a 14-day window). Click
MANAGE YOUR INFORMATION
Want to Communicate COVID-19 Updates to Customers?
- Sign into your Google My Business profile. Click INFO on the left menu.
- Locate the WHO WE ARE Click the pencil icon in the upper right corner.
- Announce what steps your business is taking in response to COVID-19. Let your customers know what additional services you are offering the community. Click
CREATE A POST
Looking to share additional updates over time?
- Sign into your Google My Business profile. Click POSTS on the left menu.
- Select ADD UPDATE and type your message. Be precise. Be personal. Be timely.
- Add relevant photos or videos to increase your post’s visibility. Click
Most importantly, we wish all our communities and partners good health.
