Communicate your business STATUS Communication during this time needs to be simple, clear, and timely. Changing hours or anything else needs to be communicated. People want to know what you’re doing to keep employees and customers safe. Preferred content in advertising is “we’re open” (44%), “we’re compliant” (24%), and “we’ve got a deal” (8%). (Source: Morning Consult, “Brand Management in the COVID-19 Era,” March 28-29, 2020; N=2,200 U.S. adults) Ask an external marketing EXPERT External marketing experts can help with advice, promotion, and ideas. Experts can provide advice on how to deliver messaging confidently and appropriately for the current situation. Bad messaging can be particularly detrimental in a time like this. Proper messaging is an investment, not an added cost. Be CAREFUL with creative and messaging ­A recent Nielsen study showed that creativity is the number one factor in converting online advertising to sales, at 47%. Advertising layout, storytelling, and images used all matter. Weak creativity will likely mean weak sales.

Ensuring proper context is essential. Appropriate images matter during times like these. For example, if you are selling a barbecue and using an image with too many people gathering in the backyard, it may not speak to the current climate. You want to make sure your imagery is sensitive to today’s reality so it can have an impact. Before starting on your creative you need to identify your customer profile. Knowing who you are targeting will allow you to focus your messaging. If you are a real estate company, for instance, you have 3 different customers; the buyer, the seller, and the investor. Each one of these customers needs a different context. During these times buyers want to know about purchasing real estate during uncertainty. Sellers worry about whether people are buying homes. , investors are wondering if this is a chance to move cash and take advantage of any fast sales out there. Knowing who you are targeting and their concerns allow you to soft sell. WATCH OUR MARKETING: ROAD TO RECOVERY WEBINAR NOW Create PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGNS Promotional campaigns will help you make sales now and later. Promotions can encourage sales, as well as collect information. Think of 2 or 3 promotions that you can use within the next few weeks that will help you stand out from the “we are open and we are compliant” messaging. Exhilarated by the reality of finally reopening, as an example, Calgary’s hospitality industry is creating innovative ways to help customers rediscover the city. Dozens of Calgary hotels have opened in the past few weeks. With air travel and international tourism still slow, leaders in the industry are reinventing themselves, aiming their business at a regional customer base even as they enter the prime summer months. Knowing most southern Albertans will plan “staycations,” many hospitality businesses are advertising unique opportunities and promotions to enjoy local entertainment, culture, and recreation in their own backyard. Hotel Arts in Calgary opened its doors two weeks ago in a completely reinvented environment with physical distancing stickers in lobby areas, extra disinfection of rooms and fun reminders in restrooms to wash hands for at least 20 seconds while singing to the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive. Hotel Arts Guest Services has geared to offer local experiences to rediscover the city. Cruiser bikes, for instance, will be available for guests, complete with picnic lunches in bike baskets and information on tours to explore local pathways or mural art along the Beltline. (https://calgarysun.com/reopeningcanada)

Think of unique ways to promote your business as we reopen. You can consider limited time offers as well. With these offers, you can collect information in exchange for something, such as a coupon code, or gift. Doing this allows you to prospect for the future to fill your sales funnel. Promotions will drive current and future sales. Customers still want a deal; they may even purchase something they will use at a later date if the price is right. As the country gets back to business, 32% of people want to make greater effort to support local businesses. As well, many people postponed a major purchase and said after restrictions have eased 14% they will wait 30 days to buy that large ticket item (Source: Nielsen, April 30-May 2; N=1,000 adults). When they’re ready to buy, you need to be there for them. Consumer spending has not stopped but shifted. Using engaging promotions is an effective way to break through the same messaging you see everywhere. Other promotional ideas include: A chance to win

Subscription or membership

Special “member’s” discount

Refer a friend

Loyalty programs

Try it for free

Treasure hunting/scratch-off tickets for discounts

Sweepstakes

BOGO

Clearance sale Get ONLINE As things shifted and brick-and-mortar stores closed down, a lot of consumers who weren’t big Internet shoppers before are now buying online. In light of the coronavirus, 29% of Canadian consumers say they are making online purchases when they would have shopped in-store, and nearly 1 in 10 Canadian consumers (9%) who made an online purchase in March said it was their first time. (https://www.numerator.com/)