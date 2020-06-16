3 Steps to Regain Marketshare

These are unprecedented times. History has taught us that the decisions we make today, will make a big impact in business quarters to come. To help make better decisions, it’s important to stay on top of consumer behavioral trends. Below are some insights that we’ve used to make better decisions with our paid and social campaigns:

People are looking for clear information about where, how and when they can get what they need

• 89% of Canadians consumers say is completely acceptable for companies and brands to be communicating at this time

• 66% say they want to know how they are responding to the situation

Consumers’ searches and preferences are shifting not ending:

• 60% of Canadians used search to see “what is open or closed near me”

• 70% increase in searches for “curbside pickup”.

As you begin to market again, or shift what you’ve been doing to something new, we’ve made a simple