COVID-19 has transformed the global advertising economy from a 6.2% growth rate in 2019 to a double-digit decline this year. ​

Canada is expected to experience a more modest drop this year at -5.1%. The decline is modest given the scale of the impact of the pandemic on global GDP, which will fall more significantly than it did in the 2009 global financial crisis when GDP declined by -1%. That year, global advertising fell by -11.2%​

