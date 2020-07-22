With closed dealerships and consumers not wanting to take on additional financial risk, the auto industry has taken a heavy decline in sales.

Consumer spending is steadily re-igniting across the country, as economic activity reboots and more Canadians return to work

Better and brighter days are ahead for the automotive industry

Positive Sales For Some Vehicle Segments

A few relative winners in the market can be identified when market share is considered

Large pickups accounted for 19.1% of total light vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2019 and this share grew to 23.1% amidst the lockdowns and uncertainty of the second quarter of 2020.

Small pickups presented a perhaps even more remarkable story with their share rising from 2.1% to 3.5%. New entries are ready to launch in this segment

SUV saw a market share increase from 45.3% to 47.1%

Luxury vehicle market share rose by nearly a half percent despite the economic downturn

Source: DesRosiers Automotive Consultants (DAC) * DAC Estimates