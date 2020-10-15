Credible News vs. Fake News

In these unprecedented times, trusted news sources play a vital role in providing citizens with accurate information. Unlike social media, news organizations don’t report on speculation but rather fact-based reporting. This reporting is done by journalists who spend hours, days, and sometimes months researching stories and interviewing stakeholders from every side. The phenomenon of fake news has increased with easy access to social media, from trolls to anti-vaxx groups to hate speech promoters, this type of content is the opposite of what trusted journalism looks like.

As one of Canada’s largest news media companies, Postmedia’s team of 700+ journalists across 100+ newsrooms produces over 200,000 pieces of original journalism to form one of Canada’s largest news organizations. Delivering sound, trusted, and high-quality journalism to Canadians. Serving our communities by telling important stories. Delivering high-value audiences and data-driven solutions to Canadian marketers and partnering with local businesses.

This report will explore where people go to find facts, the differences between premium content vs. nonpremium (user-generated content), the effectiveness of various mediums, and placements along with your brand/campaign goals. By advertising alongside trusted news. Brands are positioning themselves alongside premium content and highly engaged readers who know they are getting accurate information

WHERE DO YOU FIND YOUR FACTS?

What is fake news?

False news stories, often of a sensational nature, created to be widely shared or distributed for the purpose of generating revenue, or promoting or discrediting a public figure, political movement, company, etc.: It’s impossible to avoid clickbait and fake news on social media. [1]

A parody that presents current events or other news topics for humorous effect in an obviously satirical imitation of journalism: The website publishes fake news that is hilarious and surprisingly insightful.

Sometimes Facetious. (used as a conversational tactic to dispute or discredit information that is perceived as hostile or unflattering): The senator insisted that recent polls forecasting an election loss were just fake news.

What is credible news?

Is about information source reliability and fairness. Learn more in: Fake Online News: Rethinking News Credibility for the Changing Media Environment

An evaluation of news in terms of, but not limited to, accuracy, fairness, objectiveness, trustworthiness, completeness, and the absence of biases. Learn more in: News Credibility and Media Literacy in the Digital Age

A measure of how trustworthy and believable a piece of news appears to be to an audience. Learn more in: Political Advertising Effects on Perceived Bias, Value, and Credibility in Online News

WHY DO WE VISIT SOCIAL MEDIA?

Only four in 10 Canadians were confident that the average person could tell the difference between real and fake news.

Fake news, misinformation, and disinformation will be one of the biggest threats to the world in the next ten years. (World Economic Forum)

WHERE TO FIND TRUSTED NEWS?

Canadians read and trust news papers. Nine in 10 Canadians (88%) read newspapers each week across Canada– either in print or digital format, at least once a week

Community newspapers are the number one source for LOCAL information

Readers read and rely on newspaper advertising

News media provide a trusted environment for ads

News media readers take action after seeing advertising

66% of Canadians are getting most of their information about the Coronavirus from News Organizations

News organization were the most relied on information source during the pandemic

During the time of national crisis, when lockdown hit, when it was difficult to know who to trust, younger audiences rediscovered national newspaper brands.

Part of the reason for this growth is surely the trust many readers have in news brands and that trust becomes even more important in times of national crisis.

Trust in national newspapers grew 9% overall during lockdown but perhapss surprisingly, grew by 15% among 15-24s who’s trust for websites fell by 18% in those early weeks.

Postmedia Editorial

•As one of Canada’s largest news media companies, our team of 700+ journalists across 100+ newsrooms produces over

200,000 pieces of original journalism to form one of Canada’s largest and most trustworthy news organizations.

• Delivering sound, trusted, and high-quality journalism to Canadians. Serving our communities by telling important stories.

• Delivering high-value audiences and data-driven solutions to Canadian marketers and partnering with local businesses.

• Participating in the communities we serve as good corporate citizens. Our portfolio of more than 120 brands gives you access

to inventory and audiences at scale.

• Postmedia is well placed to deliver content across a variety of verticals – from finance, automotive, entertainment, sports, and

more – to keep up with the growing demand for both COVID and Non-COVID related content.

The Halo Effect: How Advertising on Premium Publishers Drives Higher Ad Effectiveness

comScore conducted research to examine the branding effectiveness of digital display and video ads appearing on Digital Content Next (DCN) member sites compared to non-member sites. DCN is a consortium of digital publishers whose brands have a direct relationship with the consumer and therefore are more likely to be household names and are generally considered to be “premium publishers”; therefore, this study can be interpreted as a way of understanding the branding value of premium publishers vs. all other publishers. The study found that this segment of publishers delivered significantly better branding effectiveness results across a number of measures. The primary driver of this increased effectiveness is the halo effect that comes from the value of the contextual environment in which these ads are seen.

Display and video ads on DCN premium publisher sites had an average of 67% higher brand lift than non-DCN publishers, confirming that premium sites deliver premium performance.

Premium publishers are more than 3x more effective in driving mid-funnel brand lift metrics, such as favorability, consideration, and intent to recommend.

Premium publisher effectiveness is driven in part by higher viewability rates which include lower levels of invalid traffic

Stats from the Postmedia Network

Stats from around the network October 2020

Ad Performance Click-Through Rates Display – 0.20%

Native – 3.6%

Video – 1.45% Brand Safety Invalid Traffic – 2.5%

Viewability – 65%

Blocked Rate – 0.10% Video Performance Completion Rate – 75%

Viewability – 80%

