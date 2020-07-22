Flyer Reading Habits, consumers habits stay the same
This year has seen drastic changes in consumer habits. Part of the change included how consumers want to receive information from brands. Flyers have been a consumer staple for direct response campaigns. We’ve conducted a survey across Canada to investigate how consumers are engaging with flyers during the pandemic.
Method
|Media
|•Print Ads
•Subscriber and Eblast Database
•Online Digital Display
|Timeline
|•May 28 – June 11, 2020
|Invites
|•All ages
•Various cities across Canada
•Daily and Community Weekly Newspaper ads
•Print Subscriber opt-in and Canada.com Eblast databases
•Run of Network digital ads
|Messaging
|•Focused on learning more about their flyer experience
•Deployed a 4 question survey focused gathering feedback from Postmedia and non-Postmedia readers
|Participants
|•Total Participants 4,503
Results
Q 1. What is your primary source of receiving printed flyers (eg. Grocery, Home Improvement, Pet Store Flyers, etc.) to your home/apartment?
Q 2. How often do you read the flyers that you receive via your daily or weekly newspaper (or weekly flyer bundle)?
Q 3. Over the past few months have your flyer reading habits changed?
Q 4. Do you also read digital versions of flyers?
Key Findings
- Of those respondents who read flyers, 83% no change in flyer reading habits and 95% either no change or temp change over the past few months
- 85% of respondents read flyers! With 52% always reading their flyers
- Only 9% exclusively read digital flyers, and 27% never read digital flyers
- 19% claim they do not receive flyers
85% of respondents read printed flyers. 95% of these respondents have no change or just a temporary change to reading their printed flyers during this COVID-19 Pandemic
Advertisers can be reassured consumers read and want the printed flyer, with minimal change in behavior over the past few months