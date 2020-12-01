Postmedia has always been on-trend with media changes and assisted in developing or adapting a program to meet my business need. We have always had a good response with foot traffic in the door of the store immediately after a print ad has run. For the last year and a half we have added the digital component that attracted a younger demographic along with increasing traffic to both their website and store.

During the COVID closure our web sales were up 418% we were so glad we had the Postmedia marketing campaigns in place leading up to this as it gave us a real boost during a difficult time. We wouldn’t be where we are without this dynamic program

We have been working with Postmedia for well over 20 years. We have always been happy with the results and the few times when we weren’t, we were always able to work out a solution.