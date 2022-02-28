Attract Followers by Using LinkedIn Creator Mode

LinkedIn Creator Mode can help you grow your followers, build a community and get discovered by your ideal clients.

With more than 800 million members in more than 200 countries, LinkedIn has established itself as the world’s largest professional network and an essential tool for B2B marketing. It’s where decision makers go to stay up to date with what’s happening in their industries, evaluate who they plan to work with, and post and access thought leadership.

A few fast facts:

LinkedIn is the top social platform for lead generation .

. 40 per cent of B2B marketers say LinkedIn is the most effective channel for driving high- quality leads.

of B2B marketers say LinkedIn is the most effective channel for driving high- quality leads. Marketers see up to two times higher conversion rates on LinkedIn.

on LinkedIn. Audiences that see brand messages on LinkedIn are six times more likely to convert.

In 2021, LinkedIn announced the launch of LinkedIn Creator Mode to help members build community, gain visibility and increase their followers. Creators can be members, organizations and companies that regularly share content on the platform.

What is LinkedIn Creator Mode?

LinkedIn Creator Mode is a profile setting on your dashboard designed to help you build your brand and grow your influence by getting more clicks, views and followers. Once it’s turned on, you can access tools and features that will help create the kind of content that will expand your reach across the platform.

For example, creators who meet the access criteria can use LinkedIn Live Video and LinkedIn Newsletters to post live videos and newsletters to a LinkedIn profile and LinkedIn Page. Live videos can also be posted to a LinkedIn Event.

Benefits of LinkedIn Creator Mode

Your target audience will find your content organically because it will appear in their search results.

Your target audience is more likely to click on your follow button because the top five topics and hashtags you share content about appear at the top of your LinkedIn profile, making it easy for people to see the value you offer.

It creates social proof that you are sharing valuable content because your follower count appears below your top five hashtags. Without Creator Mode, LinkedIn displays up to 500 connections on your profile. Once this milestone is met, it will only display 500+ connections, even if you have thousands. Making your true follower count more visible can help encourage more members to follow you.

You gain access to new creator analytics tools and features as LinkedIn rolls them out.

How LinkedIn Creator Mode can help you grow followers

The program is in the process of being rolled out. If you have access to Creator Mode, you’ll see the option to turn this feature on in your LinkedIn dashboard. If you don’t have it yet, submit a request via LinkedIn Help.

Once you turn Creator Mode on:

The call-to-action button on your profile page will change from “Connect” to “Follow” and your connections will become followers.

You can select and share your top five favorite topics (the topics that best represent you and your brand and that you post regularly about) as hashtags in your profile introduction. This makes it easier for people to find your content and follow you.

LinkedIn will make your original content more visible on your profile by moving your Featured and Activity sections to the top of your profile page, above the About section.

You become eligible to be featured as a suggested creator to follow. This will help potential followers discover your content across the platform.

You will gain access to creator tools and content tips personalized to meet your needs.

Three best practices to grow followers on LinkedIn

Have a plan

Once you identify the five topics that best represent you and set you apart, use different formats (articles, videos, posts with images and livestreams) to showcase your thought leadership. Be sure to post multiple times a week to boost your chances of being discovered.

Tip: Use LinkedIn polls to ask your audience what they want to know. It’s an effective way to develop relevant content and build engagement.

Use the LinkedIn Newsletter feature

Publishing a regular newsletter will allow you to offer your followers an added value. Even better, as a subscriber they will be notified of every new piece of content you publish. This will further help build your profile as an influencer and someone to watch.

Sign up for LinkedIn’s Creator Weekly newsletter

LinkedIn’s editor-in-chief and vice-president uses the newsletter to share what’s trending, offer his insights on upcoming hot topics, and highlight creators and their content. It’s a good way to be part of the creator community and spark ideas for new content.

LinkedIn Creator mode can be a helpful tool to highlight your original content and establish your voice and presence on the platform. It’s a critical step in expanding your reach, capturing the attention of more of your ideal clients and growing your number of followers.