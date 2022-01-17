7 SEO Tips to Optimize Your Landing Page

Optimize your landing page for SEO to help your e-commerce business generate more leads, boost conversions and support overall marketing efforts.

It’s no secret that online shopping is growing fast. Global e-commerce sales are forecast to almost double from US$3.53 trillion in 2019 to more than US$6.54 trillion in 2023, according to data presented by Statista. In Canada, where 33 million people are online, e-commerce sales are expected to hit more than US$33 billion by 2024, up from US$25.4 billion in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the rise of ecommerce, but it was a shift that was already well underway. With so many people ready and willing to shop online, it’s up to brands to capture their attention at the top of the sales funnel. A landing page designed with the clear purpose of getting visitors to convert to buyers is critical.

How to Optimize Landing Page for SEO

Focus visitors on one clear value proposition Eliminate distractions Include a persuasive, visible CTA Be clear about your purpose to drive conversions Optimize landing page for mobile Organize the page to make it easy to follow Give potential customers confidence in your products

What is a landing page?

A landing page is a stand-alone web page/digital storefront designed to convert potential customers into actual customers. This is where visitors land after clicking on an ad, promotion or email campaign. A clear and visible call to action (CTA), strong, high-quality and compelling visuals, headlines and copy, and customer reviews and testimonials all work together to encourage people to make a purchase.

The difference between landing pages and product pages

The purpose of a e-commerce landing page is to get people to buy while product pages are designed to help people decide what to buy. The latter include product features and specifications, and try to answer all the questions potential customers might have about a product.

The key differences between landing pages and product pages:

Landing pages are personalized to specific target groups with one clear goal: to convert visitors to buyers. They are designed to keep people on the site.

Product pages are designed to inform the widest audience possible about a specific topic. They allow viewers to explore other product categories via site navigation.

Visitors who land on a product page are 72 per cent more likely to bounce than those who land on a landing page.

Benefits of creating landing pages for your e-commerce site

Landing pages that are designed to support marketing efforts are more likely to convert paid traffic to actual sales. That’s because they take users to exactly what they’re looking for and have a clear CTA to buy.

Landing pages provide brands an opportunity to test different marketing campaigns to see what works and what doesn’t. This helps you determine which pages convert best. You can use this information for other marketing initiatives.

Landing pages can be personalized to target specific audience segments.

Fast fact: The more landing pages you build into your e-commerce site, the better. According to Hubspot, having 10 to 15 landing pages increases leads by 55 per cent.

7 tips to optimize your e-commerce landing page for SEO

1. Focus visitors on one clear value proposition

Keep the page simple and focused on the end goal: to help visitors buy. Provide one solution and clearly communicate its value, its benefits and how it can help. This will encourage your target audience to convert.

2. Eliminate distractions

A marketing-aligned post-click landing page is a standalone page on your e-commerce site. The purpose is to keep people on the page and provide them with everything they need to help them decide to purchase. You don’t want visitors distracted by a navigation bar that leads them to other offers and parts of the site and away from converting. Instead, focus the page on getting visitors to engage.

3. Include a persuasive, visible CTA

Think about what visitors want to know about the offer that led them to your e-commerce landing page and give it to them. Add a clear CTA, such as “order now,” that will encourage them to convert. Make sure the CTA is prominent, easy to see and use, and designed to appeal to your target audience. Test where to place the CTA button, its appearance and the copy to ensure it gets the attention of users and helps you achieve your marketing goals. If you use more than one CTA button on your e-commerce landing page — such as one at the top and one at the bottom — make sure they work well together.

Fast fact: Research shows that landing pages with one clear CTA have higher conversion rates than those with multiple CTAs.

4. Be clear about your purpose to drive conversions

While product pages are optimized for SEO in order to drive organic traffic to a site, e-commerce landing pages are ad focused. Their prime purpose is to get people to buy.

5. Optimize landing page for mobile

People use smartphones and mobile devices to find directions, access reviews, watch how-to tutorials, snap photos and shop. Globally, nearly 70 per cent of all website visits come from mobile devices. In North America more than half of all transactions take place on mobile platforms. Optimize e-commerce landing pages for mobile to make it easy for people on the go to access content and follow the desired CTA. Ensure page loads quickly and can be navigated with one hand. Use messaging that is clear.

Fast fact: According to Google, 62 per cent of online shoppers who have a negative mobile experience with a brand are less likely to make a purchase in the future than if they have a positive experience.

6. Organize the page to make it easy to follow

Make sure information flows naturally and users can easily find what they’re looking for. Use clear headings and bullet points. Make sure potential customers have all the information they need to convert.

7. Give potential customers confidence in your products

Potential customers want social proof that the product they plan to purchase has been tested and works well.

Fast fact: 97 per cent of consumers say customer reviews factor into their buying decisions.

Add customer testimonials, reviews, influencer endorsements, ratings and certifications to your e-commerce landing page to help potential customers click the CTA button.

A well-thought out landing page should be an important part of your marketing and sales strategy. Put these tips into action to increase sales.