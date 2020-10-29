Pay-Per-Click 101

Learn everything you need to know about pay-per-click and how it can help your business.

Pay-per-click is a form of marketing that uses the power of search engines to reach customers. PPC advertising gets your message to the right customers just when they need to see it.

Every day, potential customers are searching online for products and services. PPC allows them to find your company, boosting not just the amount of traffic to your website, but the quality. Businesses that invest in PPC tend to earn twice what they spend on this type of Google ad.

Customers are used to researching online when they shop. It’s important they find you instead of your competitors. With a customized plan and targeted campaigns, PPC can bring you tangible results you can measure and repeat.

What is PPC and how does it work?

PPC is a widely used form of search engine marketing (SEM). It’s a digital marketing tactic used to increase relevant traffic to your website by showing your ads to the right people. You only pay when they click on your ad, which is why it’s called “pay-per-click.”

Paid online ads are proven to be successful. In fact, 46 per cent of clicks go to the top three paid advertising positions.

Customers use the search bar in their browsers to find services or products online by entering relevant terms and keywords into their favourite search engine. The results they see are ones the search engine decides are relevant. Some are paid ads and others are organic results that happen to match the search criteria. When your PPC ad comes up in a search, the online shopper who clicks on it is likely interested and currently in need of what you offer.

You can target customers by the item or solution they search for, as well as the location. At the same time, you can collect relevant data, measure results and build on what works.

Keywords

A keyword is a word that best describes the content on a page of your website. Potential customers might type it into their search bar to find products or services. Determining the right keywords to help these customers find you is part of a PPC strategy.

Savvy search engine marketers balance the use of valuable keywords with less common keywords known as long-tail keywords. They may even use negative keywords to help target the right audience. With this keyword research and strategy, you can target your ideal customers to ensure the best results.

Campaigns

Once you create an advertising account on your chosen platform, such as Google AdWords, you can create ads targeted at your ideal audience using appropriate keywords. You can set your budget to monitor spending and maximum costs per click. You may try different keywords and targeting different groups of customers. Each of these outreach efforts is called a campaign.

Budgets and bids

Often you will have to bid against other companies for popular keywords, but don’t be discouraged! There are ways to ensure success. One is by bidding on keywords related to the products and services your company offers. You can also bid on high-value locations where your ads are more likely to be seen.

The search engine will show your paid ads to searchers as they look for your keywords. When a potential customer clicks on your ad, you are charged the amount you bid. You only pay when someone clicks on your ad, so your budget is invested in quality leads for your company.

What platform should I use for PPC?

Google Ads are the most common type of PPC advertising, as Google is the most widely used search engine. About 70 per cent of all online searches are done by searchers using Google.

What is AdRank?

Ad ranking determines where your ad is shown compared to other ads and if searchers will see your ad at all. It’s typically based on your ad quality, bid amount, the context of the person’s search, and the competition. It can change as these factors change. In Google paid ads this is known as AdRank.

How can I measure success with PPC?

Successful pay-per-click advertising should include keyword research, the creation of ads and campaigns customized to your business, and ongoing measurement of results. Platforms such as Google and Bing offer detailed reports and make data accessible so you can track traffic to your website from your ads, compare results between various campaigns, and compare how many people clicked on your ad. (This is also known as your click-through rate.)

You can see how many of these visitors purchase from your website and become customers. You can also track calls made by these visitors. These metrics help you adjust campaigns and increase your success over time.

Is SEM the same as SEO?

Search engine marketing (SEM) is not the same as SEO, though the terms are similar. SEO stands for search engine optimization and refers to drawing organic traffic to your website over time.

Why does my business need PPC?

PPC allows you to boost your visibility online and build your credibility. This can increase the number of interested customers who discover your site, resulting in more qualified leads for your sales team. Studies show search ads can boost brand awareness by as much as 80 percent.

PPC isn’t just for e-commerce businesses. In fact, three out of four shoppers who find local and useful information online say they are more likely to visit the physical storefronts for these businesses.

Most businesses see results quickly. Getting started is easy. Then SEM allows you to track your marketing efforts via detailed reports that include metrics you need to make informed decisions.

Get started with PPC

With the right keyword research, targeting and effort invested to build campaigns that are right for you, you’ll see rewards you can measure.

PPC can be a powerful way to create a competitive advantage online. With detailed reporting, you’ll be able to measure results to ensure a solid return on your investment. A customized plan with thoughtful campaigns will soon become a profitable addition to your marketing strategy.