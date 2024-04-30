The Works by Content Works: April 2024

Sometimes our clients have a very clear idea what they want their article to cover. Perhaps there’s a trend in their industry they want to weigh in on, or a new product or event they want to showcase. But often, our clients lean on our expertise to help craft an article angle that not only tells an engaging story, but also helps them reach their marketing goals. That’s the sweet spot.

Our team of creatives at Content Works loves to meet our clients, learn about the challenges and pain points in their industry and how we can help get their message out to our readers. These conversations allow us to discover where the real story is and figure out the best way to shape the message for our audience.

If you’re thinking of running sponsored content, here are some questions to ask yourself:

What are your goals for the content?

What is your current communication challenge?

What would people be surprised to know about your business?

If this content were to leave readers with one takeaway, what would it be?

Every month, we work with advertisers across Canada to create impactful content that combines our expert storytelling with their marketing goals to create content that resonates with readers.

Here are five campaigns that matched client goals with audience expectations to offer a valuable, engaging story to readers. For more examples and to learn about working with Postmedia Content Works, visit www.postmediasolutions.com/solutions/content/ .

Alzheimer Society of Toronto

Each year, individuals across Canada participate in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, the largest fundraising event for dementia. This year, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto (AST) wanted to promote the walk while also increasing awareness of the services they offer to those living with dementia and their care partners. We interviewed Leslie, whose husband Don is living with Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to highlighting some of the valuable services offered by AST, Leslie gave a first-hand perspective of how overwhelming and isolating it can be to act as a care provider. Commentary from Dave Spedding, CEO of AST, helped to round out the discussion of the organization’s role in supporting its clients.

Read the story here: National Post x Alzheimer Society of Toronto

SaskTel

SaskTel wanted to raise awareness of their Small Business Spotlight competition, which recognizes local small businesses that make a big impact in their community. In a behind-the-scenes look, we explored the passion and purpose of His Bead Store, the runner-up of the competition last year. The Saskatoon retail outlet carries beads and kits, as well as artwork, traditional food and handcrafts from Indigenous people throughout Canada. We interviewed Dakota McLeod, His Bead Store owner and founder, exploring why His Bead Store is not just a business but a symbol of entrepreneurial excellence.

Read the story here: Saskatoon Star Pheonix x SaskTel

Sifton Properties

Sifton Properties’ newest offering is in the heart of London’s West 5 community at Riverstone Retirement Residence. With the retirement side of the property recently opened for occupancy, the objective of this story was to garner interest in the available suites, onsite amenities and the surrounding area—London’s first solar-powered community. In just 400 words, the story captures the key differentiators that Riverstone offers its residents and provides a snapshot of the vibrant and active lifestyle one can enjoy there. The story benefited from an interview with Riverstone’s general manager as well as a current resident.

Read the story here: London Free Press x Sifton Properties

Tapestry

Exercise classes, excursions, volunteering and philanthropy — it’s all happening at Tapestry. This article (part of a multi-content execution) introduced Tapestry’s retirement communities to our readers, explaining how they empower residents to live their best lives through unique offerings like lecture series, creative workshops, fundraising, “forest bathing” and much more. Within the article, an interactive infographic defined Tapestry’s seven dimensions of wellness, exploring how each is integrated into residents’ daily lives.

Read the story here: Vancouver Sun x Tapestry

Viña San Pedro Wines

Altair is one of Viña San Pedro Wines’s flagship wines for great reason. To reach a curious audience of wine enthusiasts and lovers, a 400-word story was created with Content Works to put a spotlight on its unique taste and characteristics. Leaning on the expertise of the writer, the article detailed Altair’s history, preparation and one-of-a-kind tasting notes to entice National Post readers to have a sip of the iconic Chilean wine.

Read the story here: National Post x Viña San Pedro Wines