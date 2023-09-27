The Works by Content Works: September 2023

If you’ve decided that you’re ready to add sponsored content to your marketing strategy, the next step is to decide where you want that content to appear. There are many benefits to working with a premium publisher, like Postmedia.

Marketers that distribute their branded content in partnership with publishers see a 50 per cent higher brand lift , on average, than those who publish content on their own. With well over 100 years of circulation and development across multiple provinces and publications, Postmedia Network provides advertisers with access to a large, established audience and the prominent credibility associated with Postmedia brands.

Postmedia Network is the largest publisher by circulation of paid English-language daily newspapers in Canada and is an umbrella corporation for some of the country’s oldest and most-established publications, including the Financial Post (104 years old), the Calgary Herald (127 years old) and the Ottawa Citizen (165 years old), among others. By choosing to work with Content Works, your content can have national reach or we can target a specific location, depending on your marketing goals.

Every month, Postmedia’s Content Works team partners with advertisers across Canada to create impactful content that combines our expert storytelling with their marketing goals to create content that resonates with readers. Here’s a selection of the best content partnerships we created with brands last month.

Dairy Queen

This summer, Dairy Queen partnered with Children’s Miracle Network to help bring in donations and support Canadian children’s hospitals and the patients and families who are treated there. In this uplifting article, created by Content Works to highlight the impact of this support, we interviewed a young patient named Keira, who opened up about her journey to recovery. As DQ’s 2023 Patient Ambassador, she also highlighted the healthcare hero who helped her through her treatment.

Read the content here: National Post x Dairy Queen

Sotheby’s International Realty Québec

Many Montrealers enjoy spending a relaxing weekend at the cottage, getting away from the city and enjoying some time in nature, but when you’re ready to buy a cottage of your own, choosing the perfect home can be overwhelming. In this article, we covered everything that potential cottage owners should think about when on the hunt for a country home, from choosing the right location to considering the commute, with expert advice from a Sotheby’s International Realty Québecbroker.

Read the content here: Montreal Gazette x Sotheby’s International Realty Québec

Huntington Society of Canada

This story was the third in a three-part series focusing on Huntington Society of Canada’s new research and fundraising efforts, on the heels of their 50th anniversary. While the first two stories focused on the disease itself and the history of HSC as an advocate for better access to care across the country, this story put a human face to the challenges faced by those affected by HD, while focusing on hope for the future. We interviewed Parker Van Beest, whose mother passed away from HD and who is positive for the gene mutation himself. We learned about his experiences and the hope for his young son’s future as HD research and care remains at the forefront of fundraising efforts.

Read the content here: National Post x Huntington Society of Canada

Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna wanted to welcome visitors to explore its world-famous wineries this fall — and after a summer of wildfires and highway closures, supporting local businesses in B.C.’s Interior is more important than ever. By combining emotional interviews from winemakers with an interactive map of the city’s five epic wine trails, this content offered ready-made itineraries through Kelowna’s incredible wine trails. Interviewed experts also offered insights into what makes a producer unique and some must-visit spots along the routes.

Read the content here: National Post x Tourism Kelowna

Victoria Playhouse Petrolia

This final sponsored content story in a series of six, featuring artistic directors, actors and performers, conveyed excitement for the Victoria Playhouse Petrolia’s staging of Camelot and encouraged readers to visit the website and purchase tickets. Running both online and in print, this article is part of a series that runs annually and helps position local theatre as an important and integral part of the community in Victoria and its promotion of the arts.

Read the content here: London Free Press x Victoria Playhouse Petrolia