7 Videos to Consider Adding to Your Social Media Strategy

Videos on social media are a great way to connect with your audience. The key is to determine what types of videos will work best for your brand.

There’s a reason brands and influencers alike are creating video content for their social channels. It’s an effective way to show your audience who you are — essential to building authenticity and trust – on their preferred media.

Fast fact: People around the world love social media. More than 4.48 billion people were on social media in 2021.

For marketers, it’s easier and more affordable than ever to create, edit and share video content on social media and benefit from the important data and insights you’ll gain from viewers. You can use the behaviours you see to better target relevant information to users. Adding video to your social media strategy also creates an opportunity for you to test the stories that work best for your target audience.

Fast fact: According to SproutSocial, 81 per cent of organizations use social media publishing and analytics tools.

Whether you’re just getting started with video or refreshing your social video strategy, videos can be an effective and engaging way to connect with your audience. The key is to determine the types of videos that will work best for your brand.

Fast facts: The latest research shows:

85 per cent of businesses already use video as an advertising tool.

92 per cent of marketers have made it an important part of their marketing strategy.

88 per cent of marketers report video provides a positive ROI.

The benefits of adding video to your social media strategy

Research shows videos perform better than any other form of media.

shows videos perform better than any other form of media. Pinterest users are 2.6 times more likely to purchase after seeing a video post.

users are 2.6 times more likely to purchase after seeing a video post. LinkedIn users are 20 times more inclined to share a video post than static content.

a video post than static content. Video content on Instagram experiences 49 per cent more interactions than image posts.

7 types of videos to add to your social media strategy

1. Live videos

Live videos got a big boost in popularity during the pandemic as people had to shelter in place. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are the most popular platforms to livestream video content.

A few best practices:

Use live videos to make announcements, offer behind-the-scenes visits and share product information.

Keep your audience engaged with regular, short, live video updates.

Use longer live videos for Q&As and direct dialogues with your audience.

Promote livestreams well in advance of an event.

Create a consistent schedule for livestreams.

2. Educational videos

Nearly 60 per cent of consumers on social media are looking for posts that will teach them something. Tutorial videos are among the most shared videos on social media.

A few best practices:

Create how-to videos relevant to your brand, industry or the products you sell – and make sure they are what your audience wants to see.

Make sure the videos are easy to follow, teach something and are entertaining.

Make them long enough to take viewers through everything they need to know while keeping their interest.

Start the video with the most important takeaways.

End with a clear call to action.

3. Behind-the-scenes videos

Behind-the-scenes videos are all about establishing your brand identity and personality, and building a connection with your target audience.

A few best practices:

Create behind-the-scenes videos that show people how products are made.

Give viewers a look at how you operate and the culture behind your brand.

Interview your top employees, suppliers and customers to showcase what they like about your brand and what you are all about.

4. User-generated videos

User-generated video content is a great way to expand your reach, build engagement and get your fans to champion your brand.

Fast fact: 70 per cent of consumers trust peer-created content more than brand-created content.

A few best practices:

Ask your most loyal customers to create videos about why they like your brand.

Include hashtags to generate more exposure.

Encourage users to be creative.

Properly attribute the content and thank the creators.

Ask the creators and other users to share the videos.

Make it a competition: create contests around user-generated videos.

5. Product Demo Videos

Adding product demo videos to your social channels creates an opportunity to showcase products and specific product features in a way that is more engaging than just offering product images. The fact that it’s on your social channels will lend an authenticity to the video that highly-produced promotional video ads don’t have.

A few best practices:

Highlight the features your target audience is most interested in and will find useful.

Be sure to capture your brand voice and personality.

Create overview videos to showcase the benefits of the product.

6. Announcement videos

Research shows consumers want to see social posts that announce sales and promotions, introduce new products or services, and share the latest company news.

A few best practices:

Create new promotion and product announcement videos that are fun, interesting, and designed to attract and build engagement.

Include graphics, use vibrant colours, and incorporate uplifting music and interesting font styles.

Use video to keep your followers up to date on what’s going on with the brand.

7. Event videos

Posting videos about brand events can help on three fronts. Video can be used to build excitement and anticipation to promote the event. If the event is 30 minutes or less, you can choose to stream the event live so people can experience what’s happening in real time. If it is a longer event, you can create teaser videos and highlight different aspects of what took place. Or you can create and share shorter videos pulling out relevant content for specific target audiences. In all cases, event videos can help drive engagement.

Best practices:

Consider using live blogging during the event to broaden the experience for participants and expand your audience

Promote event videos across all your social platforms.

Use videos to boost the impact of your social media marketing campaigns and engage your audience in a new way.