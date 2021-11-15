How to Create a Killer Marketing Video on a Budget

Consumers prefer video over other types of content. Create marketing video content that will leave a lasting impact on your customers.

Content marketing has proven to be an effective way to reach customers, and video is the content that makes the biggest impact. It’s the way consumers prefer to learn about and engage with brands, with 54 per cent indicating video is the content they want to see from brands.

That’s right. They would rather watch a video to learn about a product than read articles or other written content. Videos can also incorporate written content for broader appeal. Adding captions to a video lets consumers watch with the sound off and makes it accessible to those with hearing loss.

It may take you time to learn and get comfortable creating videos, but with 93 per cent of marketers who use video saying it’s an important, this is a tool you need in your marketing tool kit.

Here are a few tips to create a marketing video on a budget:

Plan your video project. Don’t waste money on things you don’t need and don’t waste time redoing tasks for which you didn’t prepare. Use tools that help you record and edit your videos for a more professional look. Compare the cost of hiring a videographer or production company to the cost of buying a few pieces of high-end equipment. You may be able to purchase equipment and get more for your money by creating multiple videos. Try using devices you already have to create some of your video content. For example, an engaging video shot on a smartphone might be effective if your audience responds to that type of content. Keep things simple. If you try to do too much in one video, you’re likely to overspend. You aren’t producing a feature film. You’re trying to capture the attention of a distracted social media or other online platform audience. Short videos that catch attention and quickly get to the point are more likely to be watched and shared online. Keep your videos under two minutes. Any longer, and you’re likely to see engagement drop.

How to create a marketing video your customers will remember

Video can make a lasting impact on consumers, giving your brand power and solid customer engagement. Here the main points you need to keep in mind when planning video content:

Budget

Be realistic about your budget and find creative ways to work within it. Look at options and consider the costs of each element you want to include to ensure you aren’t aiming too high. Once you understand what your costs might be, choose an option that fits your budget but will produce a quality finished product. Low-quality video will not elevate your brand. It’s better to scale back your plan and execute it well. Don’t settle for less than great.

Create a strategy

Make sure you have a strategy for your video content. A fun idea could be enjoyable to create, but your plans should align with your overall marketing strategy. Identify your audience and decide what message you want to get across and why. You should only make investments in content marketing that meets those goals.

Find your story

Video content needs to be engaging, which means telling a good story that conveys your brand message. Spend some time figuring out what is worthwhile communicating with your video. What are your customers’ most common pain points? How does your product solve their problems? Suppose you can create a video that shows your company is relevant to the conversation and that you understand their experience. In that case, you’re likely to make a memorable impact with your video.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

Try different styles, and consider how different elements like video footage, still images or animation might help bring your story to life. Of course, not every idea will fit your budget, but no matter if you’re working with your internal team or an expert to create your video, stay open to options. There are many ways to produce a video, and each element you add or take away can affect the ultimate impact and cost.

Share social proof

Find creative ways to share testimonials and customer success stories. Social proof can effectively influence viewers to think positively about your brand or your product. Videos can be compelling if they show someone being helped by your product, the results of using your product and how people are likely to feel after purchasing or using your product.

Include a call to action (CTA)

The main goal of creating marketing videos is to convert viewers, so make sure your video motivates people to take a desired action. This action could be to visit your website, take advantage of a promotion, follow your social media accounts, or subscribe to your newsletter or other marketing outreach. Your CTA should be clear and visual. (Remember that many people will watch without sound.)

Optimize your videos

Use tags to optimize your video with keywords for search. For example, you may want to post your videos to YouTube, which gives you the opportunity to add titles, descriptions and tags with valuable keywords. In addition, use captions and transcriptions to help with search engine optimization. Making sure the video content you plan and produce is seen by potential customers is crucial.

Tips to stay within your marketing video budget

You probably don’t have unlimited funds to pour into creating video marketing content. Most businesses don’t! That doesn’t mean you can’t make an impact on a budget when creating your marketing videos.

Where to use your new marketing video

You’ve created your new marketing video but aren’t sure how to make the most of it now that it’s complete. Here’s a quick checklist to help you ensure you get your money’s worth out of this valuable new piece of marketing collateral.

YouTube It’s free to post on YouTube and valuable for search results, as Google gives videos hosted on YouTube priority. Make sure you create a complete account on YouTube that directs people back to your website.

It’s free to post on YouTube and valuable for search results, as Google gives videos hosted on YouTube priority. Make sure you create a complete account on YouTube that directs people back to your website. Website Videos can increase the amount of time people spend on your website, so be sure to showcase your video there as well as on sharing platforms.

Videos can increase the amount of time people spend on your website, so be sure to showcase your video there as well as on sharing platforms. Vimeo Upload to Vimeo, another popular video-sharing platform, for increased visibility.

Upload to Vimeo, another popular video-sharing platform, for increased visibility. Social media Video is essential on these platforms. Engagement is high and targeting is precise if you decide to run paid ads. Just remember to consider your audience and research where they spend time. If your ideal customer doesn’t use TikTok, you don’t need to be there. You can use your video in ads, post it on your regular feed or post it using a platform’s live feature, such as Facebook live or Instastories.

Video is essential on these platforms. Engagement is high and targeting is precise if you decide to run paid ads. Just remember to consider your audience and research where they spend time. If your ideal customer doesn’t use TikTok, you don’t need to be there. You can use your video in ads, post it on your regular feed or post it using a platform’s live feature, such as Facebook live or Instastories. Marketing emails Add your video to your email outreach if the message fits the audience you’re targeting.

Marketing on a budget is a challenge, but there are always creative ways to get your message in front of audiences. Video marketing content creates memorable interactions between your brand and consumers and is worth the time to explore. There’s a story your customers need to hear from you, and the numbers show video is their medium of choice.