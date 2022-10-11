Dynamic Advertising for Retail

Dynamic solutions drive more traffic to your product pages by tailoring relevant content to meet customer needs.

Dynamic creative is emerging as an essential digital marketing tool for retailers for a few key reasons. It allows for easy customization of ads designed to personalize the experience for potential customers, has a proven track record of boosting the success of ad campaigns and allows for precision targeting of audiences that are most likely to convert to buyers.

In today’s always-on world, where people are inundated with information and unsolicited sales pitches, attracting new customers has never been more challenging. Customers only want to hear from brands that understand their unique needs, put the effort into speaking to them in a personal way and provide relevant information they can use. More than three quarters of consumers ( 79 per cent) simply won’t bother with mass ad campaigns. Brands and marketers that understand this are gaining competitive advantage.

A 2020 survey of digital marketing professionals by Salesforce shows:

94 per cent use personalization in marketing strategies .

. 99 per cent say personalization advances customer relationships.

92 per cent report their customers and prospects expect a personalized experience.

97 per cent experienced a measurable lift from their personalization efforts with 58 per cent reporting a lift of more than 10 per cent while 14 per cent report an increase of over 30 per cent.

Dynamic advertising is an effective and cost-efficient way for retailers to personalize ads and set precise targeting parameters, such as language, location and more. It delivers relevant content to each person who sees the ad.

What is dynamic inventory advertising?

Dynamic inventory ads automatically populate an ad template with information about products that customers have already shown an interest in or that are likely to be of interest.

The ads showcase live inventory from a business’s website to past visitors and look-alike audiences both on the site and elsewhere to online to shoppers on Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs).

Dynamic inventory ads use machine learning to automatically mix and match your existing content in new ways designed to help drive ad performance by customizing ads for each person who sees them. In other words, dynamic inventory ads create and deliver personalized ads to the right audience.

Google describes dynamic creative files as a frame to hold your images, videos, text, URLs, calls to actions and other content. This creative can be replaced to meet the needs of each user who will see it. This means you can show one product you know will resonate to people living in a specific geographic region , and another product that is more relevant to people living in another region.



Dynamic advertising supports these ad types:

Google search text-based ads

Google Shopping ads

ads Facebook single image or carousel ads

Display big box or tall block ads



Benefits of dynamic advertising for retail

Marketers can use behavioural data, such as past purchases, browsing history and location, to display highly customized offers and are personalized and relevant to meet each user’s needs a huge upgrade to presenting static banner ads designed for a mass audience.

Retailers can achieve an improved return on investment and decreased cost per acquisition because dynamic ads go to users most interested in your products.

Dynamic advertising is easily scalable and cost effective. The automated nature of these ads saves time and effort when developing new creative for various products.

Marketers can leverage existing content in new ways to better serve your target audiences by delivering relevant information.

Dynamic advertising can reach people across devices, social platforms, brand sites, apps and publishers such as Postmedia. This builds brand credibility and enhances or establishes product feeds. Dynamic advertising delivers the right message to the right people when they are most likely to use it. This leads to increased conversions and avoids wasted ad spending.

Dynamic advertising integrates seamlessly with Google’s Campaign Manager 360. This allows marketers to easily analyze campaign performance.



Brands that can benefit from dynamic advertising

Dynamic advertising works best for:

business-to-consumer companies

e-commerce businesses and companies actively selling online

brands that are competing against e-commerce sites

brands with a large e-store catalogue

companies that regularly update their websites with new products and promotions

Supported ad channels

Trade Desk (Display), Google search and Facebook are three ad channels that support online retailers with a presence on Shopify, Woo Commerce, or Big Commerce.

Trade Desk will create static image ads, static grid ads, and carousel ads to target potential customers based on the behaviour of your website visitors and the locations where you want to show your ads.

Facebook will use the same criteria to create single static image ads and carousel ads. It also allows retailers to filter products on ad templates by style, brand, and price points. For a deeper dive into Facebook and dynamic creative, check out our blog Enhance Your Facebook Ads with Dynamic Creative .

Tip: Dynamic text-based ads are a way to maximize organic search (a form of Search Engine Marketing). They are always in sync with product feeds, avoiding lost ad spending on products that are out of stock.

Google Shopping is emerging as a new opportunity to convert searchers into buyers. The channel is designed for everyday shoppers, offers the ability to filter products by SKU criteria such as colour, cost, and size, and showcases both image and text ads. Dynamic ads placed on Google Shopping also have greater visibility on SERPs.

Tip: According to Google, there are two ways to change out creative content: manually using profile fields or programmatically using a feed and a set of content rules.

Dynamic remarketing for retailers with supported ecommerce sites on Shopify, Woo Commerce and Big Commerce

Dynamic remarketing has an important role to play in your online retail marketing strategy. It’s called remarketing because it’s targeting people who already know and have demonstrated interest in your brand.

Dynamic remarketing analyzes a user’s browsing history and interactions on your ecommerce site and product pages, including products they’ve viewed and/or purchased. It then uses this information as well as the user’s demographics to create personalized ads to encourage them to come back to your site and ultimately complete a purchase.

If a user visits your site and clicks on a product to learn more about it, a dynamic remarketing campaign will create and target this potential customer with the same product as well as other relevant products or promotions.

Shopify has shared the impact dynamic remarketing had for one of its merchants. Allbirds, a sustainable footwear brand, used Facebook dynamic ads to promote Dashers running shoes. It targeted ads to people who had seen its ads and took the time to click Shop Now but didn’t complete a purchase. Facebook automatically displayed four different versions of the creative, adjusting over time for maximum impact. The result: a 48 per cent increase in purchases.

Tip: To get started with dynamic remarketing, upload your products or business feed to Facebook Business Manager, Google Merchant Center for Google Ads or another platform catalogue supported by the ecommerce marketplace you’re using.

Dynamic creative lets retailers and their marketing teams give their existing and potential customers exactly what they want: personalized, relevant ads. It can help you leverage and optimize content you’ve already created to grow your sales and your business.