Enhance Your Facebook Ads with Dynamic Creative

Showing up at the right time, in the right place and with the right message is the goal of every digital marketer. Learn how dynamic creative ads on Facebook can help make it happen.

Have you tested Facebook Ads’ dynamic creative feature yet? If not, what are you waiting for? This automated ad creation tool allows you to quickly test different combinations of creative assets to produce the most effective ad for each of your campaign audiences, wherever they are on the buying journey.

Perhaps the biggest benefit for dynamic creative is that it makes personalized advertising easy at a time when it is essential for today’s consumers. Look at the numbers:

79 per cent of consumers say they are only likely to engage with an offer if it has been personalized to reflect previous interactions they’ve had with the brand.

74 per cent of customers feel frustrated when website content is not personalized.

88 per cent of U.S. marketers reported seeing measurable improvements due to personalization, with more than half reporting a lift greater than 10 per cent.

To get and stay ahead of your competitors, you must focus on the needs of your customers. Facebook Ads’ dynamic creative can help you reach the right customers with the right message at the right time.

What is Facebook Dynamic Creative?

Facebook’s dynamic creative feature is an effective way to ensure your images, videos, text and calls-to-action (CTA) resonate with your target audiences. It’s an automated optimization tool that combines existing creative assets in ways that will help drive ad performance and automatically personalize ads for each person who sees them.

Tip: Dynamic creative is an additional tool to optimize your ads and should not be used as a substitute for split testing.

Why you should use dynamic creative

In addition to being able to access the aggregate results for how all your combinations performed in Ads Manager, you can also see the comments on the 10 creative combinations that generated the most engagement. This is critical information you can use to improve your advertising strategy. Plus, you can strengthen engagement by responding to comments.

Benefits of using dynamic creative

In addition to personalizing ads, dynamic creative helps you:

Find and automatically deliver high-performing combinations of your creative assets to your different campaign audiences.

Improve website conversions, reduce mobile app cost per installation and increase mobile app installs.

Quickly launch ads with multiple combinations of creative assets.

Tip: Dynamic creative accepts up to 10 images/videos, and five of each text asset (body text, title, description, CTA).

How you should use dynamic creative for maximum impact

Here are seven Facebook-recommended best practices to make the most of dynamic creative:

Choose your strongest assets. While you have the option of selecting up to 30 creative assets for your dynamic creative ad, quality trumps quantity. If you don’t have high- quality images and videos, combine your best text assets.

Use call-to-action buttons focused on what you want people to do. Test out several different CTA buttons to find out what works best.

Use Facebook Pixel, an analytics tool, to make sure you reach the right people and to gain insights into who’s visiting your website.

Make sure text is clear, to the point and brief.

Amplify the impact of your images using colour contrast and cropping to highlight what you want people to see. Add movement through time-lapse, looping and animation to make images stand out even more.

Keep videos to 15 seconds or less. Showcase your brand in the first few seconds and at the end. Design videos to be equally effective with sound on or off.

Choose the best aspect ratio for ad placement based on the device people will be using. For example, as people tend to hold their phones vertically, select a vertical aspect for Facebook and your Instagram feed and stories.

Fast fact: Artificial intelligence is taking dynamic creative to the next level. It allows you to use and combine as many data sets as you want (e.g., location, demographics, weather reports, etc.) to automatically create highly relevant and personalized campaigns.

When you should use dynamic creative

Local Pay Per Click campaigns

This type of campaign uses geotargeting and specific IP addresses or GPS locations to deliver content or ads to people based on their geographic location. By combining geotargeting and dynamic creative you can automatically generate a variety of location-based ads using appropriate product images and copy most relevant for customers in a given region. You can also design local promotions based on where the viewer is to attract them to your physical stores.

Feed-based product campaigns

These campaigns use data feeds to target consumers based on the product pages they’ve viewed. This information is used to serve them selected product ads and offers based on their past interest. These types of campaigns are largely used by e-commerce companies and work well for abandoned cart promotions and cross-selling. Using creative dynamic, you can connect a data feed to your creative to easily develop and showcase multiple versions of banner ads in all sizes.

Sequential campaigns

As the name suggests, sequential advertising presents ads in a specific order, according to a pre-designed frequency to tell a story to a clearly defined audience. Dynamic creative helps ensure you are creating a compelling narrative using high-quality images, video and text that will resonate with your audience. You can easily experiment, combining different formats with channels to best promote your brand to the right people.

Demographic campaigns

Dynamic creative allows you to put your first-person data to work to plan and develop individualized display ads for specific demographic groups based on the same product or offer. This helps ensure you are delivering the most effective ad for a given demographic.

Tip: Use dynamic creative to create landing pages that meet the expectations of the demographic you are targeting.

Contextual campaigns

Dynamic creative can help enhance contextual advertising campaigns by customizing ads based on the content on a web page. These types of campaigns rely on first-party data and use keyword and topic tagging to target customers based on what they’re reading, watching or listening to on their computers and mobile devices. Partnering with publishers such as Postmedia, which owns a network of brands, can provide access to highly valuable proprietary first-party data from a wide range of audiences.

Customer journey campaigns

Using dynamic creative, you can target customers with ads that are customized to each stage of the buying journey and sales funnel. They get the message they need to move to the next stage when they’re ready for it.

If you aren’t already using dynamic creative to fuel your ad campaigns, now is the time. Dynamic creative delivers on the promise of digital advertising. It helps ensure you deliver the right message at the right time to the right person.