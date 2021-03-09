How To Use Keyword Optimization for SEO

Keyword optimization can be a big undertaking, but it’s essential to help your website content rank for SEO.

Keyword optimization can improve the chances your page will rank high in search results. Every page of content published on your website needs to be optimized using keywords to ensure search engines can find and understand what your content is all about. But how do you know if your search engine optimization (SEO) keywords are correct?

Keyword research is not a simple undertaking. It takes expertise to understand how much it can affect your marketing and skill to implement it correctly.

However, if you can get this step right, you’ll make better use of your resources and ensure your content shows up when and where your customers are looking. With the proper guidance, you can set appropriate keyword optimization goals and take the necessary steps to reach them.

Understanding keyword optimization and SEO

If you aren’t using keyword optimization, you’re likely missing out on organic website traffic.

Worse, you might invest time and money on keywords that you think are important but don’t bring the right kind of traffic your way.

Keyword optimization can help your business target the right website traffic to bring qualified leads to your site. This means your website will show up in search results for users who want what you sell and who are ready to buy. Keywords are essential in both organic and paid search strategies, as both need to be carefully targeted.

You’ll need to follow a few steps to optimize your content effectively. First, you’ll do keyword research to gather data. Next, you’ll analyze this data to make informed decisions and, finally, you’ll select the best keywords to use.

Your goal with keyword optimization is to make it clear to search engines what your site’s content is about and when it should be showing your pages to people searching. Optimizing content is an ongoing process as trends and language evolve in your industry. You may add keywords to your list over time or decide that some are no longer the best fit.

There are many misconceptions and myths about SEO that can make this a confusing step for business owners. If you aren’t confidently managing the process, get help to make this powerful piece of strategy work for you.

Benefits of keyword optimization

Keyword research and optimization are essential elements in a successful SEO strategy. To understand what kind of investment you should be making in this tactic, you need to know what keyword optimization can do for your business.

Attract higher quality website traffic

It will improve your website traffic with more qualified leads and higher conversion rates. If you optimize for the keywords people use when searching for your products or services, you’ll drive more people to your site. Understanding which keywords they use when they’re ready to buy or make a decision can help you target them more accurately.

Make better business decisions

You’ll be able to assess KPIs such as the potential website traffic and size of target markets before you put resources into creating content for them. This type of insight can benefit your bottom line by helping you focus your resources where you’re most likely to see a healthy return.

Write content with purpose

Once you know what your customers are searching for, you can create content that answers their questions. You’ll make better use of your resources when you can incorporate optimized keywords in your content and improve your visibility. This will boost your search rankings and bring more qualified leads to your website.

Understand your customers

When you analyze what your customers are searching for, you’ll start to understand their pain points and needs. You’ll connect with customers faster by addressing their needs than by broadcasting sales messaging throughout your content.

Getting started with keyword research

The work involved in keyword research makes it a step business owners would prefer to skip. However, there are tools to help make the process easier for you.

You can use your analytics to choose the keywords you’re going to focus on first when optimizing for SEO. If you log into your Google Analytics account, you can check how much website traffic you’re getting. Look at what’s coming to your site from organic search by viewing “Acquisition” and then selecting “Source.” The data you see here is your organic or unpaid traffic.

An easy first step is to focus on keywords already contributing to business goals. You likely already have traffic coming to your pages that is converting. You can use Google Analytics to map those keywords and key phrases on existing pages to optimize them.

To find which keywords are already driving traffic to your site, look at “Search Engine Optimization,” then click on “Queries.” Reviewing this list will help you flag areas where minor improvements could make significant gains.

What’s next? You’ll want to explore keywords for new content so it ranks high and attracts qualified leads. The keyword research toolkit from SEMRush or similar tools like this Keyword Explorer from Moz can come in handy to generate keywords. You can also use them to compare search volumes and difficulty levels.

Choose your priorities based on how difficult it will be to rank in organic search results. Keywords with a high search volume may not pay off if there are too many other websites competing for them. Look for keywords with a healthy search volume and low difficulty scores that give you a better chance of ranking.

How to choose the right keywords for SEO

There’s no perfect science to choose the right keywords for your website, but you can take steps to make solid decisions:

Consider your customer and their needs. Do a competitive analysis to see what’s working in your industry. Consider primary, secondary and long-tail keywords. Use keyword research tools for insight and ideas. Optimize your existing content with selected keywords. Monitor performance and adjust your plan as trends change.

Repeat what works, explore what doesn’t and try something new.

Where to use keyword optimization for SEO

Once you decide the primary keyword for your post or page, create the content you need and optimize your post. You’ll want to be sure you know where to use keywords in your content. Use your primary keyword in the key locations below, then add it only where it fits naturally in the text.

Here are a few places to feature your main keyword:

Page title

At least one subheading

First paragraph of your text

Permalink to the site

Meta title

Meta description

Image alternative tags

Once you’ve used your primary keyword in these critical areas, look for ways to add in secondary keywords and related terms to help search engines quickly establish your page’s relevancy and assess that it is a strong result for people searching for those keywords.

Take these steps for every page of content you publish. You can also use a checklist for SEO optimization to stay on track.

Conclusion

Keyword research is essential to optimizing your website for SEO each time you publish a page, a new blog post or article, or update your existing content.

Optimization should guide everything you do, from content planning to paid search marketing. Getting it right from the beginning can save you time and money.

Optimization should guide everything you do, from content planning to paid search marketing. Getting it right from the beginning can save you time and money.

