How to Use Instagram to Promote Your Real Estate Business

Instagram helps realtors showcase real estate listings and grow their personal brands.

When it comes to the world of residential and commercial real estate, Instagram is the perfect place for agents to showcase visual content and establish their own personal brands.

Consider the numbers: Instagram now has more than two billion active monthly users with one-in-two using the site to discover new brands, products, and services. People on Instagram aren’t just finding businesses. Data shows 81 per cent are researching brands, and 90 per cent are following their favourite brands.

59 per cent of adults in the U.S. are on Instagram and spend at least 30 minutes each day on the platform. These users are high-income earners, with 47 per cent earning more than $75,000 a year.

For realtors, the platform is a natural marketing tool growing in popularity as the preferred social platform to increase awareness, pique interest and drive sales. It’s easy to see why. Realtors can create a digital portfolio of listings, post about their achievements, offer insider tips, share industry trends, and highlight customer testimonials.

How to use Instagram for real estate

Post images of listings Create high-impact videos Invest time in Instagram stories, TV and Reels

Download Buyer Persona Template [FREE] CRAFT A DETAILED PROFILE OF YOUR IDEAL CUSTOMER AND ENSURE YOUR MARKETING TARGETS THE RIGHT AUDIENCE

Why realtors should make Instagram part of their marketing strategy

Since its launch 12 years ago, Instagram has grown from a novelty photo-sharing app for teens into one of the world’s topmost visited websites and an important marketing tool for businesses and professionals across industries.

Here are some of the key reasons why Instagram should be part of your real estate arsenal:

Sellers and buyers are already here, looking for realtors and properties. You don’t have to pay to find them.

Instagram has a range of features that highlight visual content, including Instagram Reels, IGVT, live videos, Stories, and photos/videos. Use all of these tools to build awareness and grow your business.

It’s a powerful tool to create your unique personal brand and set yourself apart from other real estate agents.

You can form connections and build credibility. Two in three people say Instagram enables interaction with brands.

What real estate agents should post on Instagram

Your Instagram page is an opportunity to introduce yourself to potential clients. It’s the place where you can establish your expertise and illustrate the value you bring.

Post about your successes and be specific. If you’re including a photo of a property you sold in one day, say so. People want to work with people who are good at their jobs. Include a call to action (e.g., Call for a free market analysis).

What do you want people to think about you? What do you want them to know? Create and select visual content that captures the associations you want people to make when they see your Instagram page.

Beautiful images

Instagram may have evolved beyond photo-sharing, but those striking visuals remain core to its appeal, which makes the platform a natural fit for realtors. Post beautiful photos of your current and future property listings–inside and out. Create carousel posts that feature multiple photos, giving viewers more enticing imagery as they swipe across your brand.

Carousel posts have the highest engagement rate per impression as compared to single images and video posts.

Up to 10 images or videos can be added and shared as a single post. Pay attention to lighting and angles. Don’t just limit the photos you share to your listings. Capture and post images of the neighborhoods surrounding your listings and highlight local attractions, so people get a glimpse of the area.

High-impact videos

Create videos your clients and prospective clients can use, including footage that features a specific property you’re selling, or properties you’ve already sold. Capture video testimonials of happy clients or provide education videos showcasing home-buyer tips. In addition to sophisticated virtual tours, use your smartphone to create personalized walk throughs for your Instagram Stories.

91 per cent of active Instagram users watch video on Instagram each week.

Whatever you choose to feature, keep the clips short, organic, and authentic. In these videos, you can also can answer frequently asked questions. Create videos for Instagram that can help clients through the selling/buying journey. Walk them through the process so they know what to expect. You can also cover specific topics, such as how to make an offer, or explain condo fees.

A quick word about Instagram Stories, IGTV and Instagram Reels

Instagram stories, TV and Reels area great features for realtors. They allow you to show up where your target audience is and share beautiful images of your property listings as well as helpful – and fun – videos that will set you apart.

Instagram Stories are the most discoverable and interactive of the three video formats on the platform. They are 15 seconds in length and can include static images, text, animated content, as well as polls – and you can go live with them.

While you can only post videos that are 60 seconds or less in your Instagram feed, you can make long-form videos of up to 10 minutes on your phone, or 60 minutes on your desktop using Instagram TV (IGTV). This option allows you to cover a topic in detail.

Instagram Reels are more permanent than Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours, and less formal than IGTV videos. They are 15 seconds in length (like Instagram Stories) and can be a great way to share updates and insights in a fun way. You can combine multiple clips, add filters, speed them up or slow them down to make them more engaging.

Without question, Instagram has become a home for realtors looking to promote their brand and establish themselves as a leader in their market. Whether you want to get in front of clients locally or on a national scale, this platform has emerged as one of the most important tools to engage with your audience. Showcasing your properties with the right strategies will help you capture interest and grow your network.