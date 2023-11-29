The Works by Content Works: November 2023

On November 21, Content Works ran a webinar for clients to learn about content strategy, how to better engage their customers and drive sales and how it can fit into their overall marketing plan.

During the webinar, we covered:

How to build an effective sponsored content strategy

How to create a content plan to meet your marketing objectives

How to maximize ROI and build brand trust and authority

Success stories and best practices for content creation

If you’re interested in content marketing but weren’t able to join, you can rewatch the recording here .

Every month, Postmedia’s Content Works team partners with advertisers across Canada to create impactful content that combines our expert storytelling with their marketing goals to create content that resonates with readers. Here’s a selection of the best content partnerships we created with brands last month.

Allstate Insurance Companies of Canada

The Shoebox Project for Women helps uplift and empower women who are experiencing, or are at risk of, poverty and homelessness. For the past eight years, the project, in partnership with Allstate Insurance, has been fundraising in the form of personally crafted shoeboxes to give to those in need. The campaign has distributed more than 285,000 shoeboxes during that time — each one containing useful items as well as a message of support from donors. The client wanted to spread awareness about the campaign and to let people know donations were being accepted at select agencies starting Nov. 20, 2023. The campaign is a heartfelt tradition during the holiday season and this article helped shine a light on this important cause.

Read the content here: National Post x Allstate Insurance Companies of Canada

Destination Québec Cité

There’s nowhere in Canada quite like Québec City and it’s an especially magical place to visit in the winter. In this immersive article, Content Works created a stunning visual experience for readers to explore the top 10 things to do and see in Québec City this winter. With video, large-scale imagery and fun quiz questions scattered throughout, this dynamic article brought the city to life and offered readers a more engaging experience than a traditional article.

Experience the content here: National Post x Destination Québec Cit e

Opéra de Montréal

La Traviata is a classic opera that continues to inspire a love of the art form in many people. Due to its popularity, the Opéra de Montréal decided to add an additional performance of La Traviata to its upcoming run. To announce the news, Postmedia collaborated with the client to write an article featuring an interview with the new, local talent who will be conducting the performance. His main stage debut will add a new level of excitement for the performance, as opera lovers get the chance to experience something new.

Read the content: Montreal G azette x Opéra de Montréal

The Infinite

Content Works collaborated with The Infinite on this event preview article, which built hype for the travelling exhibition’s next stop in Vancouver. The immersive VR experience is an extension of the largest production ever filmed in space. Using 200 hours of high-end virtual reality footage, The Infinite lets guests walk through a 1:1 recreation of the ISS and float in space. It can be difficult to build excitement for such a unique event where seeing really is believing, so the article leaned heavily on breathtaking imagery plus an in-depth interview with Felix Lajeunesse, co-founder and creative director at Felix & Paul, which produced the project in collaboration with TIME Studios, ISS U.S. National Laboratory, NASA, Canadian Space Agency, and a host of other aerospace organizations.

Read the content he re: Vancouver Sun x The Infinite

Stone Creek Resorts

As the premier real estate offering in Canmore, Silvertip by Stone Creek Resorts is one of the few single-family communities open to new builds in the Alberta Rockies. This story is one of a series of six aimed at generating awareness around the available lots for purchase at Silvertip, along with the luxurious amenities available in the area. The story also aims to introduce readers to Stone Creek’s ‘Master Planned Community’, an eco-conscious, upscale, four-season community with a mountain village at its heart. The story is further complemented by an attractive infographic that dives deeper into the Canmore lifestyle, highlighting the region’s ability to do double duty as a peaceful oasis while still providing residents with access to urban necessities.